Labor Day weekend is full of festivals, baseball, college football and good music.

L.A. Dodgers Host the San Diego Padres

The men in blue host the San Diego Padres, Sept. 2-4. Head here for tickets.

Goldenvoice Presents: Brian McKnight

Legendary R&B singer, Brian McKnight, hits The Novo stage on Sept. 2 at 8:00 p.m. Head here for tickets.

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour

The Weeknd’s highly anticipated After Hours Til Dawn Tour stops at SoFi Stadium for two nights, Sept. 2 and 3 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and information, head here.

‘Babies!’ at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Keep cool this weekend while experiencing the heartwarming joy of baby animals like fuzzy sea otters, tiny cuttlefish that change color, miniature sea jellies, and baby sharks through the new “Babies!” exhibition at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For tickets and information, head here.

UCLA Football Season Opener

Football is back! The UCLA Bruins host Bowling Green for their season opener at Rose Bowl Stadium. Kick-off is at 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 3. Get your tickets here.

The Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC)

The Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC) celebrates its 28th year in-person on Sept. 3 from 4:00 to10:00 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park. This year’s headlining artist will be Ruby Ibarra: rapper, music producer and spoken word artist. The event is free.

Halloween Huns presents Wicked Weekend

Held at Boomtown Brewery, Wicked Weekends pay tribute to horror movies of the past and present. This event is family-friendly, so bring the kids! It takes place Sept. 3 and 4 from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. For tickets, head here.

Americana in the Park concert series

McCabe’s Guitar Shop, in partnership with the City of Santa Monica, presents the second annual Americana in the Park concert series in Gandara Park, on Sept. 4 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The headliner is Prince Diabaté and Friends. The opener is Eric Hernandez. The event is free and is a family-friendly event.

Boots and Brews Country Music Festival-Santa Clarita

Brad Paisley, Frankie Ballard, Morgan Evans, Avery Anna headline Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Santa Clarita’s Central Park. It all goes down Sept. 3 from 12:30 to 9:00 p.m. For tickets and information, head here.

Sunset Vibes at Vista Silent Disco

Eat, drink and dance under the stars on Vista’s huge outdoor patio located at The Strand & Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach. The silent disco consists of four to five DJs spinning simultaneously on five different stages. Headphone range is 1/4 in each direction. The event is from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. Head here for tickets.

Labor Day rooftop party at Mama Shelter L.A.

If you’re off on Sept. 5, head to Mama Shelter L.A.’s rooftop party “Ladies of Labor.” The party features an all-female D.J. lineup It’s from Noon to 9:00 p.m. at Mama’s Shelter Rooftop at 6500 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028. For information, head here.

Alicia Keys at the YouTube Theater

The Grammy award-winning artist performs at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

L.A. Dodgers Host the San Francisco Giants

The Dodgers host their rivals from the Bay Area, the San Francisco Giants, on Sept. 5. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Head here for tickets.