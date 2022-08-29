After the pandemic caused him to postpone twice, The Weeknd is back on the road for his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour.

The global stadium tour combines the Toronto native’s last two albums, “After Hours” and “Dawn FM.”

The tour was slated to kick off on July 8 in the “Blinding Lights” singer’s hometown, but a power outage caused him to postpone to Sept. 22.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will donate $1 from each ticket sold towards his XO Humanitarian Fund in support of the United Nations World Food Program. The food assistance program helps fight hunger emergencies around the world.

The Bel-Air resident has two shows scheduled on Sept. 2 and 3 at SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Head here for tickets.