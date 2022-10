Bashir Salahuddin stars and sings in the fiction musical series “Sherman Showcase.” The show was inspired by the ’70s era that turned into a musical entertaining sketch show.

“We don’t just get to sing, we get to tap into working with some of our favorite musicians,” said the actor.

The second season of “Sherman’s Showcase’ debuts Oct. 26 on IFC and AMC+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 19, 2022.