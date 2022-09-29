Grammy-award-winning artist Bad Bunny brings his tour for two nights at SoFi Stadium, NBA great Shaq gets spooky, and more, as we kick off the first weekend of October.

Ohana Festival 2022

Stevie Nicks, P!nk, Eddie Vedder, and Jack White headline the three-day festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point. The festival kicks off on Sept. 30 and continues until Oct. 2. For single and three-day tickets, head here.

Shaqtoberfest

NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal is taking over Long Beach to host his Shaqtoberfest. The former L.A. Lakers star has something for all ages. During the day, visit Shaq Diesel’s Pumpkin Patch where kids can see one of the many trick-or-treat stations, pumpkin sculptures, or inflatable play zones. At night, Shaq turns into a DJ and his mixes play over a light show mixing Halloween and EDM into a walk-through experience. This is just scratching the surface of all the fun. Head here for more information. It all starts on Sept. 29 and lasts until 10/31.

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies

The final weekend of the MLB season is here. The Dodgers host the Rockies in a series lasting all weekend long. First pitch on Sept. 30 is at 7:10 p.m. The team will honor longtime Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín before the game on Oct. 1 ahead of his official retirement. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. And game time on Oct. 2 is at 1:10 p.m. Head here for tickets.

Nights of the Jack

The annual immersive Halloween experience for all ages returns Sept. 30 and lasts until Oct. 31. The vast grounds through the walking trail around King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas are filled with intricately hand-carved and illuminated jack o’lanterns. The venue opens at 6:00 p.m. and closes at 10:00 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $65, head here for more.

Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny hosts his World’s Hottest Tour on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at SoFi Stadium. Parking gates open at 3:00 p.m., stadium gates open at 5:00 p.m., and the show is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. For tickets and more, head here.

Washington University at UCLA

The undefeated Bruins host the No. 15 Huskies on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Rose Bowl Stadium.

Arizona State at USC

The undefeated Trojans host the Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at L.A. Memorial Stadium. For tickets, head here.

CatCon

Calling all cat lovers! CatCon heads to the Pasadena Convention Center on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Organizers call CatCon the “biggest event in the world dedicated to cats and pop culture.” You can attend virtually or in person. Head here for tickets.

Create & Cultivate hosts Wellness Means Business

The online platform Create & Cultivate hosts its Wellness Means Business conference, with model Miranda Kerr serving as the keynote speaker. The event brings together “industry experts, wellness practitioners, thought leaders, and you to unpack how to navigate the wellness industry, how to launch or grow a business within it, and tap into your own personal wellbeing practices.” It takes place on Oct. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hudson Loft at 1200 S Hope St. Los Angeles, CA 90015. Tickets are around $99. Head here for more.

Nasty Gal X Buffalo Exchange

For the shopaholics out there, check out the Nasty Gal Vintage collection at Buffalo Exchange. There’s also on-site custom embroidery to make each piece your own. The event takes place on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Buffalo Exchange at 7912 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90046.

Pup-O-Ween

The 2nd annual Pup-O-Ween takes place at Los Angeles Historic State Park on Oct. 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The dog-friendly event is hosted by Pawsitive MGMT and has spooky fun for pets and humans alike. Head here for ticket information.