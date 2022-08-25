As we near the end of August, this weekend is full of music from legendary artists, baseball, honoring our dogs and more.

Dodgers host the Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins this weekend. First pitch on Aug. 26 is at 3:40 p.m. For the rest of this weekend’s game times and tickets, head here.

National Dog Day: Free Dog Grooming

Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. To celebrate the occasion, EVgo is offering free dog grooming services at EVgo’s LOT 27 charging station (1334 5th St.) in Santa Monica from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Diana Ross

The iconic songstress hits the stage of the Hollywood Bowl on Aug. 26 and 27. Show times are at 8:00 pm.; head here for ticket information.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

The iconic bands are set to rock the house down at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m. For tickets, head here.

Boy Band Brunch

Say “Bye Bye Bye” to boring brunches. This brunch experience is larger than life as it celebrates the music of boy bands from the late ’90s to the early ’00s. Head here for information and reservations.

Bristol Warner Marketplace Kids Fun Zone

This in-person free event is set for Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Santa Ana’s Bristol Warner Marketplace. This month, kids can work with pastels to create a zentangle drawing. Zentangle is a fun meditative drawing practice that allows children to create patterns. Click here for more information.

DTLA Proud Festival

Celebrate Downtown Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community by gathering for the DTLA Proud Festival. Festivities are Aug. 27 and 28 from noon to 10 p.m. There are things to do for the whole family. Check out the program here.

‘100 Years of Peggy Lee’

The Grammy Museum celebrates singer, songwriter, film composer and actor Peggy Lee’s centennial birthday. “100 Years of Peggy Lee” features handwritten notes, costume jewelry, rare photographs and more artifacts from the artist’s career. Head here for tickets.

‘Snow White: The Musical’

This heartwarming mother-daughter musical fairy tale is perfect for all ages. It takes place Aug. 28 at 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Monica Playhouse at 1211 4th St., Santa Monica 90401. Click here for tickets.