The first weekend of August is chock-full of events in the Los Angeles area this weekend.

From concerts to family-friendly performance, there’s something for everyone.

CAM- The Other Side Tour

Country sensation CAM performs her hits at The Regent Theater in downtown as part of her current tour The Other Side. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Third Eye Blind: Summer Gods Tour 2022

Third Eye Blind along with Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad stop at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Aug. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Start the weekend off right with some laughs at the Mark Taper Forum as Mike Birbiglia performs “The Old Man and the Pool,” which “chronicles a coming-of-middle-age story that asks the big questions: Why are we here? What’s next? What happens when the items at the doctor’s office that you thought were decorative become functional?” Shows are all weekend long. Head here for tickets.

Shaq’s Bass All Stars

Yes, Shaq as in Shaquille O’Neal. He goes by the name DJ Diesel and his over 7-foot frame has earned him the title as the “biggest D.J. in the world.” He’s got a stacked lineup at The Hollywood Palladium on Aug. 6. The 18 and over event begins at 9 p.m. with tickets ranging between $55 to $80.

Garden Concerts for Kids

This free outdoor music series for kids and their families takes place at the Getty Center’s Central Garden and it features some of the best children’s musical artists from across the nation. The Lucky Band performs Aug. 6 and 7 at4 p.m. at the central garden. Guests can bring picnic blankets. Lawn chairs aren’t allowed.

Taste of Inglewood Jazz Fest

Inglewood’s premiere street fair and music festival happens Aug. 6 and 7 at Edward Vincent Jr. Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will have musical performances by Eric Benét, Chrisette Michele, David Broussard and more. Head here for tickets and information.

Uncorked: L.A. Summer Wine Fest

Head to the California Science Center on Aug. 6 to uncork over 100 wines and champagnes for the 5th annual Summer Wine Festival. Wine time begins at 7 p.m. and winds down at 11 p.m. Tickets range between $65 to $80 + taxes and fees.

Avocado Fest

It’s been dubbed the event you avocaDON’T want to miss. Angel City Brewery & Public House is hosting the all-day avocado fun. Doors open at noon and the party starts at 1p.m. and ends around 7 p.m.

Disney On Stage

Campers who spent all summer long hard at work at the Los Angeles Music and Art School Courtyard Theater hit the stage and show the crowd all that they’ve learned. They present Disney on Stage, which is described as “a musical Disney journey of exciting show-choir arrangements of beloved classics and favorites.”Shows are Aug. 5, 6 and 7 at 8 p.m.. Tickets range from $25-$29. For more information, head here.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Hollywood Pantages

Pop the champagne! The Tony Award-winning musical is currently playing at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with matinée and evening performances all weekend long.

Sum 41 and Simple Plan

Fans of the early-aughts rock bands looking for some nostalgia are in for a sweet treat. The two bands are joined by Magnolia Park to perform at the House of Blues Anaheim on Aug. 7. Doors open at 6 p.m.. For ticket info head here.