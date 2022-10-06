Mary J. Blige arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This weekend you can celebrate Oktoberfest near the beach, cheer on your PAC-12 teams at home, honor the King of Rock & Roll and more here:

Oktoberfest Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach

Celebrate Oktoberfest all month long at Huntington Beach’s Old World Village. From Sept. 18 to Nov. 6, visitors and locals can explore a variety of authentic German beers, bites, and bands flown from Germany. Tickets range from $15 to $25. For more information, head here. Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach: 7561 Center Ave.

Universal Studios Hollywood: Halloween Horror Nights

Spooky season is in full effect. Universal Studios Hollywood’s annual Halloween Horror Nights is underway. Explore haunted houses, scare zones, and live entertainment, rides, merchandise and food and drinks. The Weeknd has a haunted house of his own there, too. Head here for ticket information.

Utah at UCLA

The Utah Utes take on the UCLA Bruins at The Rose Bowl on Oct. 8. Kick-off is at 12:30 p.m. For tickets, head here.

Washington State at USC

The Washington State Cougars head to L.A. Memorial Coliseum to take on the USC Trojans on Oct. 8. Kick-off is at 4:30 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

The Black Keys: Dropout Boogie Tour

The Black Keys bring their Dropout Boogie Tour to The Kia Forum. Showtime is at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 8. Click here for tickets.

Boo at the Zoo

The Halloween spirit is in full swing at the L.A. Zoo. During the weekends, there are open-air live shows, animal pumpkin feedings, and themed photo ops. The zoo’s hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga

Take a 35-minute yoga class while inside the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Lighthouse, Los Angeles. The class is at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. People of all fitness levels are invited to take part. Click here for ticket information.

22nd Annual Elvis Festival: ‘Follow that Dream‘

Get “all shook up” at the Elvis Festival in Garden Grove. The day-long tribute consists of a classic car show, Elvis tribute artists, fan clubs, vendors, and more! The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 9. Event parking and admission are free. Location: 12911 Main Street in Garden Grove. For information, head here.

Outdoor Movie Night at Jamaica Bay Inn

The Jamaica Bay Inn continues its free outdoor movie showings on the beachfront lawn. Watch “Corpse Bride” on Oct. 9. Attendees can bring in low chairs, blankets, and pillows, but leave your high camping-style chairs at home. Event seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Jamaica Bay Inn: 4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Mary J. Blige: Good Morning, Gorgeous Tour

The Queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige, comes to the Kia Forum with Ella Mai & Queen Naija for the Good Morning, Gorgeous tour. Showtime is 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 9. Click here for tickets.