Here’s what’s going on in Los Angeles this weekend.

Summer Block Party hosted by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is bringing to life an interactive weekend-long family-friendly event jam packed with summer-themed activities at The Americana at Brand on Aug. 19 through Aug.21. The event will feature” Fraggle’s” Gorg Garden Stand where attendees can learn how to garden and care for plants at home, a creative drawing space inspired by “Amber Brown,” a beachy photo op that embodies “Surfside Girls” and Snoopy’s Dance Hall where instructors await to teach fans famous dances from “The Snoopy Show.” The event’s hours are 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. on Aug. 19, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Dodgers host the Marlins

The Dodgers’ series against the Marlins takes place at home this weekend. First pitch on Aug. 19 is at 7:10 p.m., Aug. 20 at 6:10 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 1:10 p.m. For tickets, head here.

Rams host Texans for preseason football

Preseason football continues with the L.A. Rams hosting the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Aug. 19. Head here for tickets and more.

Chargers host Cowboys for preseason football

Bolt up! The Chargers host the Cowboys on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. Click here for tickets.

Tenderfest

The world’s largest chicken tender festival is happening on Aug. 20 in Beverly Hills at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The festival has collaborated with Willie Mae’s, Raising Canes, Howlin’ Rays, Delilah, Original Dinos Famous Chicken, Daring and LA’s Go Go Bird. Top celebrity chefs like Tim Hollingsworth, Marc Iacono, Nyesha Arrington, Nobu Restaurants and more will go head-to-head to compete in the National ConTender Championships for Best Tender. Tickets range from $45 to $175. The event runs from 12:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Head in the Clouds Music and Arts festival

The Head in the Clouds Music and Arts festival takes place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. The festival celebrates Asian pop music made by Asian artists from both the United States and around the world. For tickets, head here.

The Prom Musical

Relive the magic of “The Prom” with this Tony-nominated Broadway hit. It’s at the Ahmanson Theater and is playing all weekend long. Head here for tickets.

Zooga Family Yoga

The ultimate ZOOGA YOGA® signature class! The class focuses on making yoga fun for kids and even adults too. Class is on Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. at the Zooga Yoga- Yoga for Kids studio in Culver City. For more information, head here.

All Styles Battle for the Belt

Whether you’re a fan of dance or a dancer yourself, this competition welcomes all ages. If you’re a dancer, you have the chance to participate and walk away with $2,000. The event is put on by those in charge of the Carnival Choreographers Ball. It all takes place Aug. 21 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mayflower Club at 1110 Victory Blvd. in North Hollywood. Entry fee is $10 for adults, kids are free.

Outdoor Movie Night at Jamaica Bay Inn

Every Sunday, Marina del Rey’s Jamaica Bay Inn hosts outdoor movie nights on the beachfront lawn. Catch “Freaky Friday” on Aug. 21. Event seating begins at 7 p.m. The movie starts at dusk. Food and drinks are available. The event is free!