Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One And All tour heads to the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.

The songstress is slated to perform on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 at the historic venue.

For those lambs, a.k.a. Mariah Carey fans, planning to be in attendance here are a few things you should know beforehand.

For Nov. 17’s show, doors for the venue will open at 6:00 p.m. On Nov. 19, the doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The so-called Queen of Christmas is set to hit the stage at 8:30 p.m. sharp on both evenings.

A traffic advisory is in place due to the partial closure of the I-10 Freeway. The 10 is closed between the East L.A. Interchange and Alameda Street in both directions.

Drivers will experience heavy traffic and will want to allow for extra time.

Fans may also want to consider the rain, as it will impact traffic as well.

According to the National Weather Service, one to three inches of rain is expected, with the heaviest downpours forecast Wednesday night and Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to Ticketmaster, parking for the show is already sold out.

Concertgoers can confirm availability through the ParkWhiz app.

Other options are available, like rideshare, the Park & Ride Bowl shuttle and public transportation.

You can take the Metro to Ovation LA, formerly Hollywood & Highland, or Universal City, where you can catch a free shuttle to finish your trip.