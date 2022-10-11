Celebrity interior designer Thom Filicia has an eye for the finer things in life- but now he’s the one who’s been transformed.

He starred in Season 2 of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” where nine celebrities ditched their famous identities for their moment as a drag queen.

Filicia was revealed as Jackie Would and said he “shocked himself” by dressing up and performing under the persona. The reality star surprised friend Carson Kressley, while also raising awareness for the Bone Marrow Foundation.

You can stream Season 2 of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” on the VH1 app now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 11, 2022.