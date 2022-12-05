Thomas Lennon shared that when “Reno 911” started in 2003, he had no clue the show would still be around for 20 years. He talked about his character and the legendary cop uniform he wears, which has since become a popular Halloween costume. Thomas explained his theory for why people love it so much, and said the costume has become the perfect opportunity for “a gentleman to really look like a trashy, trashy idiot on Halloween.”

Thomas also talked about the new holiday special “Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist.” He described most holiday movies like hot cocoa, and in contrast, said this movie is more like Fireball Whiskey.

“Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist” is running all month long on Comedy Central.