Thomas Nicholas from ‘American Pie’ fame, introduces us to his look-alike son Nolan River from the new film ‘Old’

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We know Thomas Nicholas from the “American Pie” franchise. He joins his son Nolan River who stars in the upcoming thriller “Old” The film is in theaters on July 23.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 19, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News