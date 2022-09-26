Thora Birch has been in the Hollywood industry for most of her life since she started acting at a young age.

Oddly enough acting wasn’t a part of Birch’s parent’s plans for her, as a matter of fact growing up she wasn’t even allowed to watch TV. Her parents had worked in the adult film industry and did not want the same future for their daughter. But the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

When the young actress did get the chance to watch TV because of her babysitter, she noticed the little girl imitating commercials and such, so she thought it would be good to get her an agent, and the rest is history. Birch went on to star in movies like “Hocus Pocus,” Ghost World” and “American Beauty.”

The actress decided at this time in her career to get behind the camera and make her directorial debut by telling the story of Gabby Petito in a new Lifetime movie.

“This was very personal to us and I know that everybody’s heart was in a spot to highlight Gabby’s life and her journey but also the situation itself,” Birch said. “Everybody is still living in the fall out of these events.”

Birch said that she and several other members who worked on the show, too experienced bad relationships, so it was something that they could connect with. Petito story took the world by storm last year, so Birch felt it was still very fresh.

“Everybody involved was dedicated to doing a story that would honor Gabby but also just hopefully have an honest portrayal of relationships like this,” she explained.

“The Gabby Petito Story” premieres at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 on Lifetime.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 26, 2022.