Three of the Los Angeles contestants of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 14 chat about the show

Kerri Colby, Kornbread Jete and June Jambalaya all from Los Angeles chat about competing on season 14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is airing now on VH1.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 P.M. on Jan. 20, 2022.
by: Romeo EscobarPosted: / Updated:
Kerri Colby, Kornbread Jete and June Jambalaya all from Los Angeles chat about competing on season 14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is airing now on VH1.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 P.M. on Jan. 20, 2022.