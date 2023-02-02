Ticketmaster has made significant changes ahead of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour to attempt to avoid another meltdown as Taylor Swift fans experienced last year.

The company is implementing new policies to ensure fans can purchase tickets to the “Cuff It” singer’s first solo world tour in close to seven years. This includes giving priority to concertgoers with Verified Fan and other membership-based accounts.

Ticketmaster will also stagger sales dates in an effort to prevent technical glitches and shorten wait times.

Beyoncé fans must sign up to be a Verified member by 9 p.m. PST on Feb. 2, in order to be included in Group A, which will allow them to register for tickets to September’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Registration doesn’t guarantee tickets.

It allows the site to “authenticate your account and places your request into a lottery system that will determine which registered Verified Fans get invited to a ticket sale,” the ticket company said. “Access to tickets is not guaranteed. If you’re selected, you’ll receive a unique access code via text message the day before the ticket sale. If you aren’t selected, you’ll be automatically placed on a waitlist.”

The move is meant to filter our resellers and “create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans.”

So far, no date has been announced as to when ticket sales are actually happening.

The Renaissance World Tour is set to stop in Los Angeles on Sept. 2 and 3.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, the venue mentioned that Beyonce is set to add a second show date on Sept. 3.

A rep for SoFi Stadium told KTLA that the additional date is indeed happening.

The date is also mentioned on Ticketmaster’s main page for the tour.