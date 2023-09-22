Ticketmaster is responding to the high demand for Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming tour with new restrictions.

Fans who were lucky enough to buy tickets during this week’s presale won’t actually be able to receive those tickets until 72 hours before the event. Tickets will only be delivered electronically, which means no paper tickets.

Both of these moves are meant to keep scalpers from jacking up prices, although buyers can still sell their tickers for a profit through Ticketmaster itself.

Last week the singer announced her highly anticipated tour. Due to high demand, she added almost 20 new dates shortly after.

The “Drivers License” singer will be joined by funk-and-soul up-and-comer Remi Wolf, dark pop princess Chappell Roan, song of the summer contender PinkPantheress and perhaps most surprisingly, the Breeders (fronted by the Pixies’ Kim Deal).

Ticketmaster’s restrictions come almost a year after the company had issues with Taylor Swift fans attempting to get tickets to her Eras Tour.

The fiasco even prompted a senate hearing.

Rodrigo’s massive world tour kicks off in Palm Springs on Feb. 23, 2024.

It ends with four nights at The Kia Forum in Inglewood in August.