Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 4, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Troubles for Ticketmaster continue.

This time Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour is at the epicenter of the drama.

The Canadian law firm, LPC Avocat Inc., slapped the ticket giant with a class-action lawsuit over the “God’s Plan” rapper’s upcoming tour.

The firm said Ticketmaster “intentionally misleads consumers for their own financial gain,” according to a report from the Toronto Star.

The suit stems from a Montreal man’s purchase of two “Official Platinum” seats for the July 14 concert at the Bell Centre, which cost $789.54 each.

However, when Drake added a second show for July 15, those same seats were “$350 less.”

“Ticketmaster unilaterally decides which tickets it advertises and sells as ‘Official Platinum’ based on a given event,” reads the application for the class action provided to the Star. “The result is that most, if not all, of the tickets advertised and sold as ‘Official Platinum,’ are neither ‘premium tickets’ nor ‘some of the best seats in the house’ and are, in fact, just regular tickets sold by Ticketmaster at an artificially inflated premium in bad faith.”

The suit also claims that the company knew the rapper would have two shows in town, but “concealed this information” to “squeeze out” money from fans.

If approved by the Quebec Superior Court, the class-action lawsuit will seek “compensatory damages in the aggregate amount of the difference between the prices charged for ‘Official Platinum’ tickets and what their regular price ought to have been.”

It’s also asking for $300 per customer in punitive damages.

This lawsuit isn’t surprising considering fans took to social media to slam ticket prices when presales began on March 16.

They were shocked to see $69 tickets immediately skyrocket to over $200.

This is what is called dynamic pricing, which means the ticket price fluctuates in real time according to demand.

So far Drake has not commented on the prices or the suit.

The Toronto rapper’s tour was announced on March 13 via social media. He’s hitting the road with fellow hip-hop star 21 Savage. The pair released a joint album in November called “Her Loss.”

The 29-date tour kicks off in New Orleans on June 16.

The duo has two shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 and then has two shows at Crypto.Com Arena on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.