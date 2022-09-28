Over the past four decades, viewers have watched Tiffani Thiessen grow up before their eyes.

She captured our hearts as Kelly Kapowski in “Saved by the Bell,” and made us angry as Valerie Malone in “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

The actress recently reprised her role as the Bayside cheerleader for Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

“It was actually really fun,” she explained. “We wish the show would’ve gone a bit longer, but we had a good time for the two seasons we did get to do.”

Thiessen now has two kids of her own with husband, actor Brady Smith.

With both parents in show business, the “Alexa & Katie” star said her children haven’t expressed an interest in Hollywood just yet.

“My husband and I have always said that we would support our kids in anything that they wanted to do. They haven’t mentioned wanting to go into show business, so we’re not saying anything,” she said. “It’s definitely a different way of growing up. It’s not something that we’re pushing, but if they’re wanting to do it, of course, we’d be open and talk about it.”

In the meantime, Thiessen is focused on making sure her kids have a healthy and happy childhood.

She has teamed up with gal pal Catt Sadler to talk about the importance of back-to-school vaccinations with the National Meningitis Association. Her 12-year-old daughter received her first dose of the meningitis vaccine last year, and it prompted the actress to talk about it.

“It’s one that we don’t want to miss out on,” she explained. “We want to get the awareness out there and make sure parents are talking to their doctors about this one.”

Thiessen explained she decided to get involved in this cause after learning that meningitis symptoms are similar to the flu.

It’s flu season. It’s extremely important, and we don’t want to forget it,” she explained. “It’s very fast if something does happen.”

For more information about meningitis and the vaccine, head here.