Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish announced that she will seek help and learn balance and boundaries after she received her second DUI in two years.

Haddish also pledged that “this will never happen again” during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The actress and comedian was arrested in Beverly Hills early Friday morning for driving intoxicated after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to KTLA.

Authorities said they received calls about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, apparently slumped over the steering wheel while the car was still running,

Haddish told the entertainment news publication that her Tesla parked itself when she fell asleep.

On Thanksgiving Day, Haddish performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the legendary comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

The incident marked Haddish’s second DUI arrest after she was arrested in Atlanta in January 2022. She joked about the incident in April 2022 while hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.“

Haddish, a Los Angeles native, has starred in various movies and TV shows such as “The Carmichael Show,“ “The Last O.G” and “Girls Trip.”

The comedian won a Primetime Emmy after hosting a Saturday Night Episode in 2017 and a Grammy after releasing a comedy album in 2019, according to IMDB.