TikTok star, Savannah McConneaughey, also known as Van Van, quickly rose to social media stardom with her creative rap lyrics and energetic beats.

With the help of her parents, the 4-year-old self-made rapper garnered millions of views on TikTok from her freestyle raps about her ABCs and 123s. Van Van says that she feels “great and happy” to be a TikTok star.

“Ever since she was a child, I’ve just been recording her because she just had something about her, like a spark,” said Van Van’s dad and hype man, Reggie Savannah McConneaughey. “When she was younger, she would just memorize songs so easily and dance to them. Her mom could be singing a song and then stop and Vannah would fill in the words. That’s when she was like one or two years old. She had rhythm when she was younger. I was like, ‘Yeah, she’s special.’”

Van Van, who credits her inspiration to child star That Girl Lay Lay, recently released her newest single, “Playing Outside Everyday” where she raps about her love of going to the park and playing outside.

“She actually came up with the hook, honestly,”said Van Van’s dad, Reggie Savannah McConneaughey. One day we were on the way to the park and I asked her to rap about going to the park and that’s when she just came up with the hook. I just cut on a beat and if she’s feeling it, she’ll really drop something off.”

In addition to her rapping talent, Van Van is also a singer and enjoys singing in her church. She dreams of also being an actress and wants to work with Beyoncé and make an appearance on the “That Girl Lay Lay” comedy television series.

She advises other children who aspire to be stars to "just work hard."

When Van Van becomes an adult and looks back on the viral moments, her dad wants her to remember the time she spent with her family and how much he cherishes her.

“I cherish her with every inch of my heart and I just want my little girl to be the best at whatever it is.”

To keep up with her journey, you can follow Van Van @therealvanvan on all social media platforms.