A woman’s story of survival went viral on TikTok after she credited Kim Kardashian’s shapewear.

Angelina Wiley, from Kansas City, Missouri, turned her terrifying story into a significant endorsement for Kardashian’s Skims.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Wiley said in her video. “This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit.”

Wiley said her injuries would have been worse if she wasn’t wearing her Skims bodysuit, which was tight enough to slow the bleeding.

“It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” she said. “I should recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.”

“Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim,” she said.

Wiley spent several months in recovery before posting her video in May. She also added that she wrote the company to share her experience and got a full refund on the $68 bodysuit.

The reality star reposted Wiley’s story to her Instagram stories.

“wowww” she commented with a praying hands emoji.

Dr. Richard Doyle, an emergency medicine physician with Northwestern Medical Group and instructor of emergency medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, weighed in on the story.

He told Forbes that it is “feasible” that a bodysuit of that nature provided some compression and allowed more time for Wiley to be transferred to treatment.

A bullet does remain in Wiley’s stomach as “It would be a higher risk to take it out than it would be to just leave it,” she said in a video.

From the shooting, Wiley “suffered a ruptured bladder that was repaired in surgery, a cracked pelvis that they are hoping to heal on its own (although that means Nina learns to walk with a walker in the process), a bullet still lodged in her abdomen, not to mention the mental trauma she will have to work her way through,” per her GoFundMe page.

Earlier this month, Wiley provided an update about her recovery to the site.

“I’m continuing physical therapy and working on my mental health with doctors. I’ve gone through ups and downs as I hopped, scooted, and rolled around everywhere when I couldn’t walk. I continue to have a lot of struggles with my hip ever since the fracture as well as many other pains,” she said. “The bullet still in me causes random pains and honestly I struggle with severe PTSD ever since the shooting.”