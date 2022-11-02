Tim Robbins’ Actors’ Gang theater company is celebrating a major milestone — its 40th anniversary.

To honor the occasion, the company has revived its very first production, “Ubu the King.”

“It’s such a crazy play. It’s so anarchic, scatological and funny. It’s sort of the perfect thing to do right now,” he laughed to Samantha Cortese on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

Robbins not only co-founded the company but is also directing the show, as he did when it first started back in 1982.

Back then, the first showing took place at midnight inside a small theater in Hollywood.

He reminisced that he and his crew “were a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll theater students from UCLA and this was our first professional production. It was such a hit, that we thought maybe we can do another one.”

For a play originally written in 1896, Robbins still finds it relevant due to its first performance in Paris.

“The audience rioted. They hated the play so much that they tore up the seats of the theater and threw them on the stage,” Robbins explained. “It was a play that became quite renowned in art circles and, in fact, was probably the reason a lot of people found surrealism, Dadaism, expressionism and all these 20th-century art forms. That performance in Paris was the root of all that.”

However, Robbins’ production hasn’t received that same response.

“We’ve had a great reaction so far,” he said. “We’ve been seeing this beautiful response and it’s something we’ve missed so much over the past three years.”

There are 10 performances of “Ubu the King” and you can get tickets here.

Shows take place every Friday and Saturday from now until Dec. 3 at the Ivy Substation on Venice Boulevard in Culver City.

Doors open at 8 p.m.

You must be 18 years or older to attend.