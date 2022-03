Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins joined us live to talk about his new show “Can’t Pay? Don’t Pay!” It’s returning to The Actors’ Gang Theater in the old Ivy Substation on March 19.

The show questions why, in a world of bailed-out banks and overpriced prescription drugs, theft is only a crime when it is committed by those truly in need.

Performances are scheduled through April 30. Tickets are on sale now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 15, 2022.