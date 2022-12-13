Authorities have released the cause of death for Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and her ex-husband Ike.

Turner died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

He also appeared to also be suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is the build-up of fats and cholesterol in the artery walls.

The coroner reportedly claimed the manner of his death was “natural.”

The 62-year-old reportedly only struggled with cancer for three weeks before his death, according to TMZ. The site reported that Turner’s cancer was in its fourth stage.

Turner’s wife first reported the passing on Instagram.

“My god Ronnie Turner a true angel huge soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby,” she wrote in the caption.

On Dec. 9, TMZ also reported that 911 operators were called after Turner experienced trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived at his Encino home and attempted to perform CPR, but he died at the scene, according to the report.

Tina later paid tribute to her son in a social media post as well.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she wrote on Instagram. “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Turner was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died by suicide in 2018.