Tinx is known as TikTok’s big sister with her videos offering various forms of advice.

The social media platform has been a source of contention, with issues centering around cybersecurity. Most recently, Montana banned the app claiming it violated rights.

With that in place, influencers like Tinx, whose real name is Christina Najjar, can’t help but be concerned, as she’s gained a career from the site as well as over a million followers.

“It’s very worrisome, I have built such a fantastic community on TikTok. It gave me my career,” she said to Dayna Devon on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “It’s definitely a sad day for us TikTokers.”

Tinx had no idea she would gain a career from what she called a little hobby she picked up during the pandemic.

“I was isolating alone and I downloaded this new app that I had heard of, I just started making videos for fun and I’m so grateful and lucky for everything that’s come out of it,” she said. “I had no idea this would happen.”

The popular social media personality’s expertise is advice, which she credits to her upbringing.

“I went to an all-girls school, I was president of my sorority. I really have always loved female friendships. I think that’s what it came out of,” she revealed. “I’m also a huge advice seeker and I think they kind of go hand-in-hand. I love to get advice and I love to pass it on. Isn’t that what being human is all about?”

That advice can be found in her upcoming book “The Shift,” which offers readers a change in perspective instead of changing themselves.

“It’s a guidebook for self-esteem. This was the book I needed when I was 19, at 24, at 29 and probably still need today,” she laughed. “It’s a collection of my misadventures in dating. There’s a lot of advice for dating and relationships in there, but also how to be a good friend, body image — everything and in between.”

“It’s really a love letter from me to my community.”

“The Shift” hits bookstores on May 23.