Tobi Bamtefa auditioned for the popular series “Mayor of Kingstown” back in 2021 and didn’t think he had a chance at getting the role. Now the actor stars alongside Jeremy Renner in the critically acclaimed show.

“We all had a massive cry about it,” revealed the actor. “It was a huge celebration in my household.”

Bamtefa talked to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin about the series and his relationship with Renner on and off the screen and the bond their characters share.

“What tends to happen with me and Jeremy is we kind of get really emotional in our scenes because of the nature of our characters,” he said. ” So it gets quite intense at times.”

New episodes of “Mayor of Kingstown” air Sunday at 9 p.m. on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 2, 2023.