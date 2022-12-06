Like many people, Tom Bergeron was shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Kirstie Alley.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” host said it was a “gut punch” learning of the actress’ sudden passing.

The two shared a viral moment when Alley appeared on the dance competition’s 12th season and kissed Bergeron, on which he looked back fondly while talking to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

“That was the day after I won the Emmy for hosting the dancing show, and didn’t see that coming at all,” he chuckled.

He then shared how his wife felt about the ordeal.

“My wife was in the audience but didn’t say anything. Two days later, sitting up in bed, she said, ‘What do you think about that kiss? I answered honestly, I said, “It was great TV!'”

The former “Hollywood Squares” host called Alley “amazing” and said he became a fan of hers during her “Star Trek” days. He credits her role in “Cheers” for allowing the show to go as long as it did.

As for “DWTS,” Bergeron looks back at this time on the show affectionately.

“It was a great run for the vast majority of the time that I was there, not so much the end,” he quipped. “It was one of the great gifts of my career.”

He hosted the show from 2005 to 2020, when it was decided that a change in hosts was needed. When Sam pointed out that the person who made that change is no longer with the program, Bergeron shot back with “well, karma is a b—-.”

The “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host is now setting his sights on giving back.

He and Yvette Nicole Brown are taking part in the “Lights, Camera, Take Action” telethon that benefits the Motion Picture and Television fund, also known as the MPTF.

“It is a crucial time for MPTF because the pandemic necessitated millions of dollars that weren’t budgeted for and outlays and revenues took a decided dip. So it’s a very serious time for an organization that has supplied resources and help to the entertainment community for 100 years.”

The telethon will be taking place at KTLA.

Bergeron’s philanthropy doesn’t end there.

For the third year in a row, he’s hosting the star-studded reading of the screenplay “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It benefits the Asner Family Center, which helps families of those with autism. Some of the big names taking part are Brendan Fraser, Christina Applegate and Seth Rogen.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Watch the two-hour special “Lights, Camera, Take Action” telethon on Dec. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. on KTLA.