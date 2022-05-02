Tom Cavanagh touched on his latest movie “Corrective Measures” where he is joined by Bruce Willis and Micheal Rooker. Tensions run high between inmates and staff in a maximum security prison and then all hell breaks loose.

He’s also no stranger to playing electrifying characters, he plays the opposite role to The Flash as the Reverse Flash on the CW Series “The Flash.”

“Corrective Measures” is streaming now on Tubi and “The Flash” Season 8 will be out this June.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 2 , 2022.