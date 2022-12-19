Tom Cruise is flying high over the success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” and he thanked fans the best way he knows how — by jumping out of a plane.

In a video he posted to social media over the weekend, Cruise is seen hanging from an airplane over South Africa where he is currently filming “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning” parts one and two.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’” he yelled over the plane’s engine.

The actor was joined by “Dead Reckoning” director Christopher McQuarrie.

When Cruise was about to jump, he asked McQuarrie if he wanted to join to which the director declined.

“Not on your life. Good luck,” the director said.

“We’ll see ya down there,” the “Jerry McGuire” star replied.

As he freefalls back to land, his thank you speech continued.

“As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime,” he said as he seemingly floated in the air.

Cruise offered a few more words before he “ran out of altitude.”

“I better get back to work, we’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday,” he yelled ironically as he was hundreds of feet in the air. “We’ll see you at the movies.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” starts streaming on Paramount+ on Dec. 22.

“Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” is set to hit theaters in July.