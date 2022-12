Tom Papa joined us to talk about his new Netflix standup special “What a Day!” He also spoke about returning to the stage after the pandemic and the addition of his daughters pug “Frank” to the family.

Tom’s new stand-up special “What a Day!’ is streaming now on Netflix.

His book “We’re All In This Together…So Make Some Room” comes out in June…but is available to pre-order now wherever you get your books.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 22, 2022