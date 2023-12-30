Tom Wilkinson, known for his roles in “The Full Monty” and “Michael Clayton” among others has died at the age of 75, his family told the Associated Press.

A statement shared to AP by his agent said that Wilkinson died “suddenly” at his home on Saturday but did not provide further details.

Wilkinson earned Academy Award nominations for his work in “In the Bedroom” and “Michael Clayton,” the former of which put him in the running for Best Actor at the 2001 Academy Awards.

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 11: Andrew Scott, Caren Pistorius, Deborah Lipstadt, Rachel Weisz, Tom Wilkinson, Timothy Spal attends the ‘Denial’ Red Carpet Premiere for the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival Premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Walter McBride/FilmMagic)

He is remembered by many across the United Kingdom for his role in the 1997 comedy “The Full Monty,” which chronicled a group of unemployed men who formed an unlikely male stripping act.

In addition, Wilkinson also appeared in dozens of other movies, including “Batman Begins,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Valkyrie,” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.”

Wilkinson was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire in 2005 for his services to drama.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.