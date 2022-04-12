Former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez is now on the acting side. He joined us live to talk about starring in Spectrum’s original drama series, “Long Slow Exhale.”

The show follows J.C. Abernathy, a successful head coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. Sorting through the secrets to unravel the truth, she is forced to make decisions that will affect her, her family and the young female athletes that depend on her. As she tries to find the truth among the many secrets she uncovers, she has to make hard decisions that will affect everyone she is close with.

All 12 episodes will air over the course of four weeks in April, with three episodes airing each week. They are also available on-demand, free and without ads.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 12, 2022.