Tony Hale chats about his new animated film ‘Poupelle of Chimney Town’

Tony Hale lends his voice to the new animated film “Poupelle of Chimney Town,” the story of young Lubicchi living among the thick smoke from the chimneys of his isolated town, yearning to see the “stars.” One Halloween night, he meets Poupelle, a man made of garbage, and together they look to the sky as their adventure begins.

“Poupelle of Chimney Town” is in theaters now. Tony also stars in “Being the Ricardos,” which is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 4, 2022.