“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is nearing its fifth and final season, and actor Tony Shalhoub believes it’s the best season yet.

“All four seasons were really, really strong, but five brings it all together,” he explained the Scott “Movie” Mantz on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “Somehow our writers, our creative team, designers, the whole production team, they’ve just outdone themselves in terms of story, in terms of character development, in terms of the unexpected, and just even in terms of production value.”

Shalhoub, who plays Abe Weissman in the series, called the upcoming finale “bittersweet” because he and his castmates grew very close.

However, as one door closes another one opens.

The actor is set to revisit the beloved role of Adrian Monk, from the early ’00s hit series “Monk,” for a movie on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

“We’re going to be shooting starting in May. We’re bringing the whole team back together,” he revealed. “It’s exciting because it’s been 14 years since we wrapped that show. We’re going to revisit that character post-pandemic to see how he was able to navigate the waters of COVID.”

When it comes to reboots, Mantz couldn’t help but ask Shalhoub if he’d ever be interested in reprising his role as Fred Kwan in the hit “Galaxy Quest.”

“There’s always kind of something floating in the ether about either revisiting that story, another movie, a possible series, but we don’t have anything definite yet. I would do it in a heartbeat,” he exclaimed.

The fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” premieres on Prime Video on April 14 with the first three episodes.

A new episode will then drop every Friday until the finale on May 26.