The Bay and L.A. have united to form a rap supergroup of four icons – Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40.

The artists said the idea to come together came straight out of the pandemic.

“We were sitting at home with nothing to do. E-40 gave me a call he said ‘Let’s do something monumental, let’s start a group.’ It was a no-brainer. We started putting together all these tracks and we got like 50 songs,” Ice Cube explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

E-40 was quick to note that the group represents longevity in the rap game.

“We’ve been doing this thing since Kermit the Frog was a pollywog,” he explained in his famous lingo.

While all four lyricists have made an impact on hip-hop and pop culture, they credit their long relevancy to one thing – music.

“Hit records are hit records, but when you make a classic song that sounds timeless for the rest of your life, that’s something special,” exclaimed Too $hort.

While all men hail from the Golden State, there is a big distinction between Southern and Northern California hip-hop.

“The Bay has their own flavor, they have their own energy. It’s different than Southern California, which is more laid back. I guess Northern California is more turned up a little, more energetic. It comes together like peanut butter and jelly.”

Mount Westmore’s album “Snoop, Cube, 40, Short” drops on Dec. 9.