A new Top Gun movie could be landing at movie theatres nationwide.

Paramount has tapped “Top Gun: Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger to work on the script for the action-back sequel and hopes to bring back the movie’s director, Joseph Kosinski, according to multiple reports.

News of the movie’s development means that Tom Cruise will likely reunite with his next-gen co-stars, Miles Tiller and Glen Powell.

Cruise, who recently inked a non-exclusive with Warner Bros, and Paramount would need to sign off on the final version, Variety reported.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was a massive hit for Paramount after trying for decades to get Cruise to reprise his role as Pete Mitchell. The movie was nominated for an Oscar, earned nearly $1.5 billion and is considered to be the most popular film of Cruise’s career.

Cruise also helms the Mission: Impossible” franchise at Paramount and is currently working on the eighth movie for the series.