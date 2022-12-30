Film critic Scott “Movie” Mantz made a list of the Top Movies of 2022 so you didn’t have to, and they are a must-see. Coming in as the No. 1 top movie of this year is “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The film was put on hold due to the pandemic, but it was well worth the wait. It flew into theaters over Memorial Day weekend and brought back moviegoers after two years.

This sequel comes 36 years after the original “Top Gun” which was filmed in 1986. We see some new characters in the film, featuring Miles Teller as “Rooster,” Glen Powell as “Hangman,” and Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin. We also see some familiar faces return to base, Val Kilmer as “Iceman” and of course, you cannot do a “Top Gun” sequel without Tom Cruise playing “Maverick” himself.

“Tom Cruise is still the man,” Mantz said. “Nobody makes movies like Tom Cruise, he is a movie star in every sense of the word.”

You heard it from the film critic himself, “Top Gun: Maverick” is the best movie of the year and should win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 30, 2022.