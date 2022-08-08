“Top Gun: Maverick” is still breaking records, even after its Memorial Day weekend debut.

Tom Cruise’s jet-fighter flick flew past the James Cameron hit “Titanic” in domestic sales and now ranks as the seventh-biggest movie ever in the United States.

Variety reported the “Top Gun” sequel earned $662 million in ticket sales. “Titanic”earned a whopping $600.7 million when it was released in 1997. It racked up $659 million with re-releases.

“Maverick” hit theaters in May and opened with a record $160.5 million, setting a precedent for the holiday weekend. The movie is Cruise’s “first movie to surpass $100 million in a single weekend, and his first to reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office,” said Variety.

“Titanic” was Paramount’s most successful film in the studio’s 110-year history, but that has since changed.