KTLA’s Sam Rubin talked about some early reviews on Tom Cruise’s newly anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick.”

He also sat down with the stars of the film, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman, about Tom Cruise’s impact in the movie industry.

“Top Gun: Maverick” hits theaters on May 27.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 12, 2022.