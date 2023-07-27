Tori Kelly provided fans with a health update on Thursday morning, days after passing out in a downtown Los Angeles restaurant.

The 30-year-old singer posted a handwritten letter on Instagram while recovering in the hospital.

“Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” she penned. “It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you.”

She then said she’s feeling “stronger now and hopeful.”

“Unfortunately, there are some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me,” she said.

On Sunday night, it was reported that Kelly was admitted into the ICU and was being treated for blood clots found in her lungs and legs.

The “Nobody Love” singer then explained that she’s “heartbroken” because she had planned to release her EP this week, but she acknowledged that her “health must come first.”

She then revealed that her upcoming album “Tori” will still be released on Friday.

“Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!” the singer wrote.

She ended her note by saying how much she loves her fans and that she’s “truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care” she has received.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”