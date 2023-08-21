Actress Tori Spelling revealed on social media that she’s been in the hospital for four days.

In a photo to her Instagram Stories, which has now disappeared, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum posted a photo of a hospital band around her wrist and an IV in her hand.

The photo was posted on Aug 20.

“4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” the text over the photo read. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

Her hospital bracelet shows Spelling was admitted on Aug 17. It’s not known if she was still in the hospital on Monday.

She has not revealed the reason for her hospitalization.

The social media post comes over three months after Spelling revealed she discovered “extreme mold” in her home after her children started falling ill quite frequently.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

On May 10, she posted a photo to Instagram of herself and her kids at an Urgent Care Center in Southern California.

“Let’s talk about MOLD,” her caption read. “Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on.”

“Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection! Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home. The pieces all started to fall into place,” she said.

Spelling then revealed that their home was labeled a “health hazard” and uninhabitable.

KTLA 5 has reached out to Spelling’s team for an update on her condition and has not heard back yet.