Family and supporters of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez gathered in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Monday for the sentencing of Lanez in the 2020 shooting of rapper Megan the Stallion, which was postponed and is now expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot outside of an L.A house party in 2020.

A jury convicted the 31-year-old rapper of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Following the shooting, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, suffered injuries that needed surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet.

Prosecutors are asking that Lanez be sentenced to 13 years in prison, while the defense is asking for time served and one year of alcohol treatment, citing his positive impact on the community as reasoning for a lighter sentence.

“This young man was not only an entertainer, he was a philanthropist hand in hand as testified today,” said Defense Attorney Jose Baez. “It’s unbelievable how many lives he’s touched for the better and how many people he’s helped, completely being unselfish and trying to help others. The more lives you touch in a positive way should be weighed when judging the man.”

Lanez’s sentence is expected to be announced on Tuesday.