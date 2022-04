“Growing Pains,” Tracey Gold joined the morning show to share some details about working with young Leonardo DiCaprio and to discuss her time on Food Networks “Worse Cooks in America Celebrity Edition.”

To catch Gold attempting to improve on her cooking skills watch “Worse Cooks in America Celebrity Edition” on Food Network Sunday nights at 9pm or stream on Discover+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 26, 2022.