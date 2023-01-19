Tracy Tutor has been in the real estate game for 24 years and she is a part of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”

She talked to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin about interest rates, how more inventory is hitting the market, and how the profession might not be as glamorous as some people think.

The Bravo celebrity explained that being a real estate agent is not a hobby, “it’s a real career and you’ve got to take it seriously.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 19, 2023.