Film critic Scott “Movie” Mantz has been breaking down the best Christmas movies for grownups the whole week before Christmas, and we have finally made it to the No. 1 movie on his list, “Trading Places.”

“Trading Places” is a 1983 comedy that is about two millionaires that make a bet to see if they can take and transform a sly con artist played by Eddie Murphy and switch his place with a snobby uptown broker, played by Dan Aykroyd.

When the two realize they are being duped, they band together and the good guys come out on top in the end. It’s a classic film and perfect for the holiday season.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 23, 2022.