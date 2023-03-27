A film inspired by the childhood and origin story of NBA legend LeBron James is set to be released in June, and a first-look trailer will be dropping during a high school showcase with special ties to both the film and James himself.

The Universal Studios film, “Shooting Stars,” will be released on Peacock on June 2, but fans can get an early look Tuesday by tuning into the McDonald’s All-American Game, a high school exhibition game featuring the top ranked high school basketball players in the country.

“Shooting Stars” tells the story of a young LeBron James and his close friends who met through their mutual love of basketball and became the nation’s top team, launching James into the international spotlight as one of the greatest sports prodigies of all time.

“From the moment we meet them, we realize this group of friends, under the guidance of coach Dru Joyce, is connected by more than basketball. In their quest to become national champs, these young men will rediscover that what matters most about the game is the people playing beside you,” a press release from Universal reads.

The film is based off a book by the same name written by James and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger.

Young James will be portrayed by Marquis “Mookie” Cook, a five-star high school forward who will be making his film debut. The film will also feature NBA G League star and projected top-three pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson.

The trailer release will be a full-circle moment for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James inserted himself into the public consciousness 20 years ago when he participated in the 2003 McDonald’s All-American game. He wowed the crowd with 27 points, 7 rebound and 7 assists (approximately the same as his NBA career average) en route to being named the game’s MVP.

This year, however, James will be a spectator and will have the opportunity to root for his son, Bronny James, as well as Cook, the teenager portraying him in his upcoming biopic, as they team up in the East vs. West exhibition.

The game takes place Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The first-look trailer will air sometime during the broadcast, Universal says.

“Shooting Stars” was directed by Emmy nominee Chris Robinson, and produced by James, his business partner, Maverick Carter, and several Hollywood big hitters, including Academy Award-nominated producer Rachel Winter.

In addition to Cook, the film also stars Wood Harris of “The Wire” and the “Creed” franchise, Caleb McLaughlin of “Stranger Things” fame and Dermot Mulroney.