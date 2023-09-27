Since Sunday, everyone has been talking about Traylor, the possible relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is addressing it in the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

About 34 minutes into the podcast, Travis’s older brother, Jason, finally asks the question Swifties have been waiting for.

“You had a special guest watching the game in the Travis Kelce suite,” Jason said. “How’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?”

Then Travis dove right in.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy, that was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite, the friends and family, had nothing but great things to say about her. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

For those too distracted, there was a football game going on at the time. The Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41 to 10.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was excited she was there, that s–t was absolutely hysterical,” he continued.

“It’s definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

“Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Travis revealed in reference to the photo showing the two in his Chevrolet Chevelle convertible. Swifties quickly noted that “Getaway Car” is a song from the singer’s album “Reputation.”

“Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage,” he said with a smile.

The Philadelphia Eagles center noted that his little brother’s jersey sales have sky-rocketed since Sunday

“Sounds like the Swifties are also a part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Travis replied.

The two brothers discussed how the “Karma” singer’s appearance was the topic of everyone’s conversation, even Patriots head coach Bill Belichick weighed in.

“Belichick hasn’t talked much about me outside of the game weeks we’ve played,” he said. “[He] made sure to remind me that was the best catch I’ve had in my life.”

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took credit for the set-up. However, that doesn’t appear to be true.

“I know that he had met the Swift family before, I don’t know,” Travis said (Reid used to coach in Philadelphia). Swift grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania. “He could’ve been in the background the whole time. Shoutout to Coach Reid!”

“Coach Reid playing matchmaker?” Jason asked.

“Who knew Cupid was so big?” Travis said with a laugh.

So, will Travis be talking about Taylor weekly? Most likely now.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I did the whole friendship bracelet thing,” he said.

“What’s real is that it’s my personal life,” he continued. “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward and me talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”