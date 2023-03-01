Rapper Travis Scott is wanted for questioning by the New York Police Department for allegedly assaulting a sound engineer.

The alleged confrontation happened overnight at a night club, TMZ reported.

The victim claimed Scott punched him in the face and damaged about $12,000 worth of equipment before he left Nebula, a club on 41st Street. The equipment is reportedly a speaker and video screen.

The “AstroWorld” rapper faces assault and criminal mischief charges.

He is set to headline Rolling Loud California in Los Angeles on March 4. It’s unclear if this incident will impact his appearance.