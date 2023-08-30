Travis Scott is hitting the road for the Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour.

It’ll kick off on Oct. 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The hip-hop artist will make his way to Southern California on Nov. 5 when he takes over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, announced the tour in a post to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon with a racy cartoon photo of a woman eating a hotdog.

The announcement comes about a month after Scott released his latest album “Utopia,” which was his first album release in five years.

So far, there are no dates set for his hometown of Houston, Texas.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper hasn’t played there since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November of 2021 when 10 people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd crush.

Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Back in June, a grand jury declined to indict him.

LiveNation says $2 from every ticket sold will go to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation. Its mission is to uplift the lives of children in the Houston area and also provide scholarships to students of historically Black colleges and universities.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. local time at TravisScott.com.