Pride month is off and running.

Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts unveiled special treats to honor the occasion.

The shop’s namesake, actor Danny Trejo, explained that his establishment collaborated with Cereal Pop, Cookie Pop & Candy Pop popcorn for special-edition donuts. The “Machete” actor has a fondness for the Nutty Buddy flavor.

Trejo’s celebratory donut comes as Target has faced a backlash over its Pride merchandise.

When KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin asked Trejo if he felt apprehensive because of this, the actor said he has “absolutely no problem and nobody better have a problem with me either. It’s just silly.”

Trejo got a bit emotional when touching on the topic.

“I’m worried. I feel like we’re all on the Titanic looking for a good seat. We’ve got to get it together and just stay afloat as long as we can.”

When it comes to business, the Los Angeles native isn’t afraid to lend a helping hand.

“We’ve collaborated with a lot of different restaurants that were having a tough time during the pandemic,” he revealed. “We stayed afloat so we tied up with different restaurants to just keep them going, so that makes you feel good knowing that people are still working.”

Trejo is also celebrating National Donut Day on June 2 with a meet and greet at the Hollywood location of Trejo’s Donuts and Coffee from 11 a.m. to noon. There will also be specials and giveaways all day long.

Cereal Pop, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop Popcorn are now available at Target, Ralphs and Walmart locations across southern California.